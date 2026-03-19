Superstars all set to light up Meydan night

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The Yoshito Yahagi duo of Forever Young (left) and American Stage training at Meydan ahead of their assignments at the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 28.

– Multiple Group 1 winners Forever Young and Calandagan are among the likely runners for the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting, at Meydan on March 28.

A field of nine has been announced for the US$12 million (S$15.3 million) Group 1 Emirates Dubai World Cup (2,000m), including 2025 winner Hit Show, aiming to become just the second horse to win the race twice, and two-time Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) winner and Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic (2,000m) winner Forever Young.

Dual Group 2 (Risen Star Stakes and Clark Stakes, both over 1,800m) winner Magnitude has also arrived from the US, while the Dubai challenge is headed by Group 1 Al Maktoum (1,200m) winners Walk Of Stars (2025) and Imperial Emperor (2026).

French raider Calandagan, whose brilliant 2025 season culminated in victory in the Grade 1 Japan Cup (2,400m), heads a possible seven runners in the US$6 million Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (2,400m).

The Longines World’s Best Racehorse’s opposition includes nine-time Group 1 winner and title defender Rebel’s Romance, as well as Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf (2,400m) hero Ethical Diamond.

The US$5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) has also attracted a strong field, including multiple Group 1 winner Ombudsman (including the 2025 Juddmonte International Stakes over 2,060m and 2025 Prince Of Wales’ Stakes over 2,000m), Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1,600m) winner Docklands and Facteur Cheval, successful in this race in 2024.

The two sprints on the card also have international casts, with Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint (1,200m) winner Bentornato facing 2024 winner Tuz in the US$2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m on dirt) and top-level scorers Lazzat and Khaadem in the US$1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m on turf).

“We are delighted to see horses from so many different countries here for this landmark 30th Dubai World Cup meeting,” said Erwan Charpy, head of racing operations and international relations for the Dubai Racing Club.

“To have so many defending and former champions, including Hit Show, Rebel’s Romance, Tuz, Forever Young and Dark Saffron, back here is also very pleasing.

“We thank everyone for their support and wish them the best of luck on the big day.”

The Dubai World Cup card comprises nine races and gets under way at 7.45pm (Singapore time). DUBAI RACING CLUB