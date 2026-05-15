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Super Saturdays highlight of new Nations Championship

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LONDON, May 14 - Fans can look forward to three successive “Super Saturdays”, featuring six back-to-back matches in July, in the inaugural Nations Championship after the fixture list was released on Thursday.

The new 12-team competition aims to bring structure to the international calendar, replacing the current system in which European sides tour the southern hemisphere in June before hosting their southern counterparts in standalone November tests.

The tournament begins on July 4 with New Zealand hosting France in Christchurch, with South Africa against England in Johannesburg the pick of the rest of the day's games.

Action moves to Europe in November, culminating in a finals weekend in London, where the top two teams will meet at Twickenham on November 29.

“The schedule of fixtures and kick off times across the tournament highlight the commitment to give global fans access to an incredible set of clashes and structured in a way that means they need never miss a moment of the action,” said Six Nations CEO Tom Harrison.

“This is enhanced by incredible broadcast partnerships, including major Free-To-Air access across some of the biggest rugby markets in the world. When the Nations Championship kicks off, it will put the players, teams, and sport on the global stage, ushering in a new chapter in rugby’s history.”

Round-robin phase (July + November windows)

July 2026 (Southern Hemisphere window)

Date  Fixture                  VenueJuly 4       New Zealand v France       ChristchurchJuly 4       Japan v Italy              TokyoJuly 4       Australia v Ireland        SydneyJuly 4       Fiji v Wales               Cardiff*July 4       South Africa v England     JohannesburgJuly 4       Argentina v Scotland       CordobaJuly 10–11   Fiji v England             LiverpoolJuly 10–11   New Zealand v Italy        WellingtonJuly 10–11   Australia v France         BrisbaneJuly 10–11   Japan v Ireland            Newcastle (AUS)July 10–11   South Africa v Scotland    PretoriaJuly 10–11   Argentina v Wales          San JuanJuly 17–18   Fiji v Scotland            EdinburghJuly 17–18   New Zealand v Ireland      AucklandJuly 17–18   Japan v France             TokyoJuly 17–18   Australia v Italy          PerthJuly 17–18   South Africa v Wales       DurbanJuly 17–18   Argentina v England        Santiago del Estero

November 2026 (Northern Hemisphere window)

Date     Fixture                   VenueNov 6–8      Ireland v Argentina       DublinNov 6–8      Italy v South Africa      Italy (TBC)Nov 6–8      Scotland v New Zealand    EdinburghNov 6–8      Wales v Japan             CardiffNov 6–8      France v Fiji             France (TBC)Nov 8        England v Australia       LondonNov 13–15    France v South Africa     FranceNov 13–15    Italy v Argentina         ItalyNov 13–15    Wales v New Zealand       CardiffNov 13–15    England v Japan           LondonNov 13–15    Ireland v Fiji            DublinNov 15       Scotland v Australia      EdinburghNov 20–21    France v Argentina        ParisNov 20–21    England v New Zealand     LondonNov 20–21    Scotland v Japan          EdinburghNov 20–21    Ireland v South Africa    DublinNov 20–21    Italy v Fiji              ItalyNov 21       Wales v Australia         Cardiff

Finals weekend (Twickenham, London)

(matchups based on standings — e.g. 1st v 1st, 2nd v 2nd, etc.)

Date    MatchNov 27–29    6th v 6thNov 27–29    5th v 5thNov 27–29    4th v 4thNov 27–29    3rd v 3rdNov 27–29    2nd v 2ndNov 27–29    Final (1st v 1st) REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.