Super Rugby: Sunwolves to play two home games in Singapore next year

SINGAPORE - The Hito-Communications Sunwolves will play two of their eight home Super Rugby games in Singapore in 2019, with the other six held at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

The two games held in Singapore are their season opener against Cell C Sharks on Feb 16 and another against South African side Emirates Lions on March 23.

The Sunwolves, who have played some of their games at the National Stadium since 2016, collected three wins in 2017 but still finished bottom of the table in the Australian conference.