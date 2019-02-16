Super Rugby: Sunwolves lose 45-10 to Sharks in season-opener

SINGAPORE - Japan's Super Rugby side Sunwolves started their season with a 45-10 loss to South Africa's Cell C Sharks at the National Stadium on Saturday (Feb 16), their fourth straight opening-game defeat since they joined the Super Rugby competition in 2016.

The Japanese side started out on a strong foot, scoring the first try and conversion within the first eight minutes of the match.

However, their high was short-lived.

The Sharks stepped up their game soon after, bringing the score to 10-10 in the next eight minutes.

The South African side pushed hard on the offence, winning all of their scrums. Their strong attacks allowed them to push through the Japanese defence to score another five tries to win the match 45-10.

The Sunwolves will play their next match against New South Wales Waratahs on Feb 23 in Japan, and against the Emirates Lions at the National Stadium on March 23.