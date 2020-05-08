Super Rugby set to return if NZ lowers alert, eases rules

WELLINGTON • Super Rugby in New Zealand is poised to resume when the country relaxes its Covid-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

She is due to announce on Monday whether New Zealand will move down to "alert level two", which allows significantly more freedom than Kiwis have experienced since the restrictions started in late March.

While Ms Ardern stressed that no decision had yet been made, she acknowledged New Zealand's success in containing the virus had put it in a good position to cautiously relax the rules.

"Think of ourselves as halfway down (Mount) Everest," she said. "It's clear that no one wants to hike back up that peak and the descent is known to be even more dangerous."

New Zealand, with a population of five million, has recorded 1,489 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.

The number of new cases has been in single digits since April 14, with just one new case yesterday.

Under New Zealand's four-tier alert system, social distancing protocols are enforced less stringently under level two, allowing contact sports, including the national game of rugby union, which would be a boon in this time of crisis.

"Professional sport will be able to resume domestically under level two," Ms Ardern said.

"Super Rugby and the netball premiership have already confirmed their intention to resume a domestic competition, which I know will be cause for great excitement."

The country's five Super Rugby teams have been out of action since the lockdown began and the game's governing body said once clearance was confirmed, it would have a competition running within four weeks.

While Super Rugby is normally an international competition featuring teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, it was halted in March, with the Covid-19 situation and global travel restrictions making it impossible for play to continue.

As such, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is planning a bespoke 10-week closed-door competition featuring their five teams once Ms Ardern gives the green light as domestic travel will be allowed.

"We're delighted for our fans that in a best-case scenario, we will have top-quality rugby back on our screens next month," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

However, rugby teams hoping to travel to New Zealand will have to wait longer after Ms Arden emphasised that the country's borders would remain closed for the near future.

While Kiwi rugby is gearing up for a resumption, it is the opposite across the Tasman Sea in Australia.

The National Rugby League (NRL) yesterday backed down on a demand that players undergo compulsory flu vaccinations as part of bio-security protocols to resume the season, on hold since March, on May 28.

Its attempt at getting the competition restarted had been held up by the refusal of several players, like Bryce Cartwright of the Gold Coast Titans, to undergo vaccinations.

But it remains unclear if the health authorities will sanction the NRL's stance after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned it will be "no play" for those who refuse.

