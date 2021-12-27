Super Oasis is back to competitive mark

RACE 1 (1,400M)

1 Winwin Thirtythree is making a welcome return to Class 5. His last run in this grade was a win. With luck, he is the one to beat.

5 Easy Fortune has more ability than his record suggests. Expect improvement with blinkers for the second time.

3 Brilliant China has claims but tends to mix his form. He is competitive on his day. Gate 1 helps.

9 Brave Power is after back-to-back wins with a light weight. He is also remaining in Class 5.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

5 Fox Cheunger is in solid form. He should relish a return to the turf after finishing fourth on the dirt last time.

7 Sparkling Star has more ability than his record suggests. Expect a fast-closing effort.

13 Dragon Pride returned first-up last time to finish third at Happy Valley. Sha Tin's straight helps.

4 Sunny Baby gets Joao Moreira, who is fresh from his mid-week four-timer. Gate 3 suits.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

6 Enjoying is a two-time Australian Group 2 winner. He has class and his latest trial was solid. Expect improvement from his two runs, as he has overcome his health issues.

3 Berlin Tango performed well at the top level in his last start. This is a sharp step back to Class 2 and he should relish this grade.

5 Senor Toba is progressing nicely. Expect another strong effort as he gets out over a longer trip.

4 Flying Quest, who finished third and fourth in his last two starts, is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 En Pointe looks like a real talent. He was strong on debut for third. Improvement is expected with the benefit of that run.

3 Ice Legend has mixed his form, but the inside gate gives him his chance. He is capable in this grade.

5 Country Boy is after back-to-back wins. Moreira hops up and he should get his chance remaining in Class 4.

9 Amigos Giggle has mixed his form but he has shown that there is definitely something. Do not discount.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

9 Circuit Seven found some form in his last start, narrowly missing over this distance at Happy Valley. He is drawn favourably.

5 Scotch Tycoon is on debut. He moved very well in a trial and is also favoured by the draw.

4 Galaxy Witness is coming out of the same trial. Not much to separate these two, but the booking of Moreira on debut looks a plus.

2 Forte has claims. Expect a bold showing first-up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

10 Courageous Knight was very unlucky in his last start with Moreira aboard. He has since trialled well. The one to beat with luck, especially from Gate 2.

2 Soaring Tower has class. His last-start runner-up effort showed that. The strong booking of Vincent Ho has him as a leading player.

1 Pins Prince has hit form, boasting one win from two starts. Expect another strong showing.

8 Go For Tea has drawn well and can make an impact on debut.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

7 Super Oasis has dropped to a competitive mark. The return to this distance appears very suitable. From Gate 4, he shapes up as the one to beat.

1 Be Ready is stepping back in grade. The top weight is a slight concern but his class will carry him a long way.

2 Beauty Champ is stepping out on debut following a nice trial. Expect a strong showing.

13 Nearly Fine has a chance with a light weight. He has a powerful finish.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

8 Peak To Peak's last run can be forgiven, as he travelled wide throughout and was entitled to fade out. He has since trialled well and should bounce back.

12 Chater Pins is steadily finding his feet. The light weight ensures him his shot.

2 Sight Spirit is chasing back-to-back wins. The inside gate suits him and he appears capable of taking the next step.

5 Flying Sword is in superb form. He has claims in this grade as a winner two starts ago.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

1 Cordyceps Six was a touch unlucky on the straight last time. He can atone for that effort, especially if he finds his best form which saw him defeat the very promising Nervous Witness.

10 Super Fortune can bounce back to form. He was sublime on debut and the booking of Moreira bears close watching.

6 Kumasi is stepping out on debut following a solid hit-out in the straight. From the good draw, he should get a nice position to be competitive.

5 Special M, who is after back-to-back wins, is next best. Just 12 days ago, he won over the same distance at Happy Valley.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Master Hero, the mount of Moreira, is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He is more than capable of bossing this lot around.

7 Arthur's Kingdom is the value bet. He has more class than his record suggests. With a bit of luck, he should be able to defy market expectations.

1 Maldives is racing well. He should be in with a chance close to the speed.

5 Horsesain Bolt is next best. He has three seconds and three thirds in his last nine starts.