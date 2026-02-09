Super Bowl title punctuates Sam Darnold’s redemption story

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks celebrating with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after they beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

SANTA CLARA – Sam Darnold did not need to play a starring role to pen the final chapter in one of the greatest redemption stories in National Football League (NFL) history on Feb 8.

Darnold completed 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and did not turn the ball over in the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. He did not win Most Valuable Player honours – that went to running back Kenneth Walker III. And truth be told, he missed a few open receivers that could have helped the Seahawks pull away earlier in the game.

But Darnold also led an efficient offence that steadily applied more pressure on a Patriots offence besieged by the Seahawks’ relentless defence. He also completed a three-game post-season run without throwing an interception after tossing 14 during the regular season.

A former first-round pick previously cast aside by the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, Darnold is now a Super Bowl champion, playing for his fifth team in eight seasons. And while he was not the Super Bowl hero, he was most definitely a major driving force in Seattle’s journey to the franchise’s second championship.

He also became the fourth quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his first season with a team, joining Tom Brady, Trent Dilfer and Matthew Stafford.

“I am taking it day by day throughout my entire career and it’s gotten me to this point. And that’s really all I can say about that,” Darnold said. “It’s because of the guys in the locker room, because of our coaching staff working their butts off every single day. That’s why we are all here.”

Following three seasons with the Jets and two with the Panthers, Darnold latched on with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 as Brock Purdy’s back-up. It was ironically playing with the 49ers in the stadium of the Feb 8 ultimate triumph that began Darnold’s resurrection from being viewed as one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history.

He only threw 46 passes that season, but showed enough growth under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan that the Minnesota Vikings signed him in 2024. When J.J. McCarthy went down to a torn anterior cruciate ligament before the season started, Darnold guided the Vikings to a 14-3 regular-season record.

However, a disastrous play-off performance contributed to Minnesota deciding not to re-sign Darnold in the off-season. The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year deal worth more than US$100 million (S$126.9 million) to replace Geno Smith, beginning a relationship that ultimately led to an National Football Conference West title, home-field advantage and a Super Bowl title.

Darnold was consistently under pressure when he dropped back on Feb 8. The Patriots’ blitz-heavy game plan only resulted in one sack, but Darnold was constantly on the move. So, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak responded with a run-heavy attack that led to Walker ripping off 135 yards on 27 carries.

Darnold’s lone touchdown pass came on a throw to tight end A.J. Barner in the fourth quarter – a few possessions after All-Pro wide receiver Jaxon Smith- Njigba went to the locker room to be evaluated for a potential concussion. So, Darnold turned to Barner and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp to finally reach the end zone after two previous trips to the red zone resulted in field goals.

Darnold finished the game with 202 passing yards and the touchdown for a modest 74.7 passer rating. But he also left Levi’s Stadium as a Super Bowl champion, with his status forever etched in Seahawks history.

Darnold’s thoughts when he saw the blue and green confetti falling down following the final whistle?

“We did it,” he said. “That was it. It’s been such a special journey with these guys. So much hard work that’s been poured into this, and that’s it.

“It’s just a job well done.”

The highlight beyond the on-pitch action was Bad Bunny’s half-time show, singing entirely in Spanish in a Super Bowl first.

One of the world’s biggest artists, Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump’s brutal and divisive immigration crackdown.

His vibrant show, featuring cameos from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, largely avoided politics.

That did not stop Mr Trump – who did not attend – taking to social media to dub it an “affront” to the United States, claiming that no one could understand the performance. REUTERS, AFP