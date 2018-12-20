Sundown Marathon set for return next year on June 1 with slogan 'Sleep Can Wait'

SINGAPORE - Asia's biggest night run, Osim Sundown Marathon, returns on June 1 in 2019 under new event management with Infinitus Productions and with an array of exciting new experiences lined up for participants.

Set to take place at F1 Pit Building, runners can look forward to striving for greatness beneath a starlit sky and cooler temperatures.

True to its ambitious slogan "Sleep Can Wait", the Sundown Marathon 2019 will see determined runners challenge themselves to forgo sleep, run through the night and beat the sunrise and their own personal bests.

Race categories comprise the 42.195km full marathon, the 21.1km half-marathon, the 10km Challenge (individual and team of four), and the 5km category which is open for both adults and children.

In addition to a premium race experience, participants will also enjoy an immersive race pack collection at the Sundown Marathon Expo, and get swept up in the vibrant Sundown Summer Night Fest on race day.

Filled with good vibes for runners and their friends to enjoy, the Summer Night Fest will host offerings such as open-air movie screenings beneath the stars, a bustling supper street with delectable food options and a cocktail bar, and live band performances taking place throughout the night.

Registration for the Sundown Marathon 2019 is now open, with ticket purchases and more information available at https://www.sundownmarathon.com/sg/. Super early bird registration ends on Dec 31, 2018.