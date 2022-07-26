Sunday's Singapore Stipes report highlights

RACE 1

SHANGHAI STAR (8th/$19) When questioned, jockey Shafrizal Saleh said that he intended to settle forward but could not after receiving significant interference after the start.

He added that the gelding travelled only fairly in the middle stages but made up ground in the straight before striking severe interference near the 100m.

The gelding returned with a cut on its near-fore coronet.

RACE 2

PATHFINDER (10th, $347) When questioned, jockey Saifudin Ismail said that he had been instructed from the wide barrier to go forward but, after an awkward start, he could not do so.

When questioned if there was an opportunity in the backstraight to find cover, Saifudin said it was better to go forward and improve around the field.

When questioned about his making the home turn extremely wide and his vigour in the straight, Saifudin said that his mount rolled out slightly on the home turn. He was satisfied with hands and heels riding and his whip use in the home straight.

The Stewards advised Saifudin that they had concerns with his riding in the early stages and his vigour in the home straight but gave him the benefit of the doubt. He was, however, warned and advised to ride all his mounts so as to leave no room for query.

The gelding returned lame.

RACE 3

FREE FALLIN' (8th, $21) When questioned about the performance, apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin said that it had been his intention to race just behind the lead. But when crowded after the start and racing in restricted room, he settled further back than anticipated.

He added that the gelding travelled only fairly throughout, was off the bit at the 800m and failed to respond when placed under pressure in the straight. The gelding returned as a roarer.

RACE 5

SABAH STAR (9th/$38) When questioned regarding the performance, jockey Benny Woodworth said that the gelding settled back in the field as expected but travelled only fairly in the early and middle stages and appeared to resent the kickback. He added that although disappointed with the run, the gelding felt more comfortable when taken out wide in the straight.

SURE WILL DO (11th/$53) Exhibited signs of respiratory disease after a vet exam.

RACE 6

MR BIG BROTHER (3rd/$15) When questioned regarding the gelding racing forward, jockey Ronnie Stewart said that he intended to take up a position behind the lead with cover.

He added that, however, when runners to his inside continued to improve, he was obliged to race wide throughout.

RACE 11

ILLUSTRIOUS (2nd/$8) When questioned regarding his riding in the straight, jockey Bernardo Pinheiro said that his mount travelled well throughout. But when The August came to his outside at the 400m, he turned his mount's head in to get him to change legs to improve into the race, but could not do so. His explanations were noted.

MOONGATE STAR (last/$73) Bled.

RACE 12

LAST SAMURAI (9th/$20) When questioned regarding the performance, jockey Blake Shinn said that after being slightly slow to begin, he had to use his mount in the early stages to take up a forward position.

He added that the gelding travelled well until the 300m where when placed under pressure, he weakened noticeably. He added that to him, Last Samurai would derive benefit from the run.

Trainer Kuah Cheng Tee said that although the gelding had not raced for five months, he was of the opinion that he was forward enough to perform well.

His explanation was accepted, but he was reminded of his obligation to ensure that the horse was fit and ready to run on race day.

SURFIE BOY (5th/$56) Bled.