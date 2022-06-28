Sunday's Singapore Stipendiary Stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

GOOD CATCH (9th/$37) Apprentice Krisna Thangmani reported that he had been instructed to take up a forward position but the gelding failed to show the necessary pace to do so.

RACE 3

TESORO PIRATA (last/$106) Bled.

RACE 4

IN ALL HIS GLORY (3rd/$16) Jockey Vlad Duric reported that it had been his intention to go forward and attempt to lead.

But, when runners to his inside improved and the gelding did not show the necessary pace, he had to race wide throughout.

RACE 5

COMMODORE(7th/$8) When questioned, Duric said that that after beginning fairly, he had anticipated racing in the lead.

But, when runners to his inside continued to go forward, he had to make more use of his mount than he had hoped in order to cross to the rails.

The gelding travelled well through the middle stages but, once ridden out, the horse commenced to lay out. As he was concerned with the action of Commodore, he did not unduly pressure it over the concluding stages.

ANGEL BABY (1st/$224) When questioned on the improved performance, trainer Shane Baertschiger could offer no tangible explanation, other than the drop in grade had helped.

SILVER SWORD (did not finish/$295) Bled.

RACE 6

LEMON SQUASH (10th/$21) When questioned on the disappointing performance, jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin said that the connections had removed the blinkers.

After beginning nicely, his mount travelled well through the early and middle stages. When Diamond Mine improved to his outside near the 700m mark, the gelding was immediately off the bit and weakened noticeably in the straight.

He felt that Lemon Squash might not have been suited to the firm track conditions.

GLORY SHINE (last/$51) Jockey Saifudin Ismail reported that the horse was not striding out freely. A veterinary examination revealed that the horse returned lame near-hind.

RACE 7

ANPANMAN (1st/$178) When questioned on the improved performance, trainer Jerome Tan could offer no explanation other than the gelding was meeting a slightly inferior field than he had in his recent starts.

RACE 8

STENMARK (5th/$29) When questioned, apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin said that the gelding has a history of being slowly away.

The horse again did not start the best and was unsuited by the fast tempo in the early and middle stages.

He added that he had experienced some difficulty obtaining completely clear running in the straight. But, once clear, he found the line well.

RACE 9

MISTER DYNAMO (9th/$27) Bled.

RACE 11

WIN WIN (10th/$17) Bled.