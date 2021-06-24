Sun not giving up hope yet

BEIJING • China's most decorated swimmer Sun Yang has vowed to "persist" with his career with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics after being ruled out of next month's Tokyo Games because of a four-year doping ban handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 29-year-old's initial eight-year ban for doping violations was cut to four years and three months by the Swiss-based court on Tuesday.

With the suspension backdated to early last year, Sun, who will be 32 when the Paris Games open in July 2024, will be eligible to return to the pool in May that year.

"Actually, my body is in great physical condition," he was quoted as saying in an interview with state-owned Chinese news website The Paper.

The swimmer, who has three Olympic golds and 11 world titles, added that even if he was not able to swim competitively after a long absence, he would keep working within the sport, possibly as a coach for young athletes.

"Difficulties will only help me grow and make me stronger. I'll definitely persevere and won't give up," he said.

Chinese netizens yesterday delivered an outpouring of support for Sun, with news of the court's decision garnering thousands of critical posts on social media.

"You are the eternal Olympic champion, the world champion, the God of swimming," one fan posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Another wrote: "It is undeniable that Sun Yang's previous honour is still worthwhile. For sure, we have won glory for our country and deserve to be respected!"

The reigning Olympic 200m freestyle champion was banned after he and members of his entourage were found to have smashed vials containing blood samples taken at an out-of-competition test in September 2018.

A highly controversial figure in swimming and one of China's most celebrated athletes, Sun has constantly maintained his innocence while questioning the credentials and identity of the testers.

Last December, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court upheld his challenge against the CAS panel on the grounds that one judge had exhibited possible bias against Chinese people.

The new CAS panel, chaired by a different president, said the circumstances surrounding the sample collection merited a period of "ineligibility at the lower end of the range".

NOT THE END YET Difficulties will only help me grow and make me stronger. I'll persevere and won't give up. SUN YANG, Chinese swimmer, on his reduced four-year ban.

Sun's attorney, Zhang Qihuai of Lanpeng Law Firm, yesterday claimed his client - who he called the "pride of China" - was "a victim of political posturing".

"No one can understand the helplessness and hardship of athletes in his position," he said.

"I can only say forever - Sun Yang did not violate the rules and there were no violations detected in the (test) results.

"Unfortunately for China and even the world, such an excellent athlete has fallen into the hands of international organisations manipulated by some people."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS