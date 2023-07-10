Sporting Life

Such poise at 16? In tennis, prodigies still leave us in awe

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Russia's Mirra Andreeva has been a roaring success this summer with fine performances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Over 70 years ago, an 11-year-old of such irresistible talent emerged in tennis that a writer reached for a warship in comparison. Not any ship either but the USS Missouri, a World War II battleship which saw action in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Among its armaments were nine 16-inch, 50 calibre guns and it was known as the Mighty Mo. When sportswriter Nelson Fisher saw Maureen Connolly’s high-calibre strokes he quickly nicknamed her Little Mo. In due course she flattened everything in her path and won the Grand Slam in 1953. She was 18.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top