Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

PARIS – Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike on May 21 to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

Drivers walked off the job on most RER (Reseau Express Regional metro system) and other commuter lines, which are used daily by millions of workers living in the capital’s suburbs, causing major delays and huge traffic jams.

“I left two hours earlier than normal to make sure I was on time,” said restaurant worker Anne-Sophie Collier, who still managed to arrive in central Paris in the morning but only after an uncomfortable journey on a packed train.

Unions representing workers across the public sector have launched strikes or are threatening to in order to demand extra pay or support for having to work over the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics, which fall during the traditional summer holiday in France.

“We have a heavy workload with 4,500 additional trains in August, so a whole range of our colleagues won’t be able to go on holiday,” said a union member.

Police, air traffic controllers, Paris rubbish collectors, central government employees, metro drivers and firefighters have all made pay demands, with the government under pressure to agree to them in order to prevent disruption spoiling the Games.

Workers at the national mint, which is producing the medals, have also been on strike, but management insisted that production remains on track.

“It’s intolerable that a few privileged people are able to take France hostage very, very regularly,” senior Republicans senator Bruno Retailleau told Sud Radio, echoing criticism from many right-wing and far-right lawmakers over the walk-out on May 21.

“The right to strike is constitutional, but so is the right to have minimum public services,” he added.

The strike came ahead of a roundtable meeting between train drivers on the SNCF (Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais – a national state-owned railway company) network and management to discuss Olympics bonuses, with the stoppages seen as a pressure tactic.

Several unions representing workers at Paris airports also announced a strike on May 21 but the stoppages appeared to have had little impact.

“All flights will be able to operate,” a spokesman for the airport operating company said. AFP