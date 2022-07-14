Strict protocols for Aussie athletes in Birmingham

MELBOURNE • Australian athletes will be banned from supporting their teammates at other Commonwealth Games events in Birmingham due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission, chef de mission Petria Thomas said.

They will also have to wear face masks when not in their rooms or exercising at the July 28-Aug 8 Games as part of health protocols.

"Our primary focus is that we can get our athletes to the starting line and they are performance-ready. We have to put these measures in place to minimise the transmission of Covid-19," Thomas told News Corp media yesterday.

Covid-19 has continued to disrupt global sport, with a number of swimmers, like Tokyo Games gold medallist Duncan Scott, forced to pull out of the recent swimming world championships in Budapest after testing positive.

Around 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories are due to compete at Birmingham.

The Office for National Statistics estimated 3.95 per cent of people in England, or one in 25, were Covid-19 positive during the week ending June 29.

Athletes were subject to strict Covid-19 protocols while in a "closed loop" at the Beijing Winter Olympics and also at last year's Summer Games in Tokyo.

But unlike the Olympics, athletes will not have to leave Birmingham soon after their events finish.

Thomas said Australian athletes would be permitted to stay and support teammates but not at their competition venues.

"There won't be an opportunity to go and watch other events because unfortunately those seats will be in public spectating areas, which present a very high risk of transmission," she added.

