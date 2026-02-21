Streisand on song in Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Trainer McDonald’s 2YO filly strikes again at Caulfield after winning G2 Prelude last start

– For the second time in three years, trainer Clinton McDonald is the “King of the Kids” after Streisand landed the A$2 million (S$1.8 million) Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m).

The Cranbourne-based handler first claimed Victoria’s premiere two-year-old race at Caulfield in 2024 with the ill-fated Hayasugi – who was euthansised in January 2025 following complications from foot surgery – and it was another filly, Streisand, who took honours on Feb 21.

Hayasugi was ridden to victory by Jamie Melham, but it was her husband Ben Melham who steered Streisand to victory this time.

Sitting three-wide in third outside the leaders Lady Moscato (Jye McNeil) and Closer To Free (Michael Dee), Melham had Streisand travelling comfortably a length off that pair.

Streisand ($59) and Closer To Free were singled out in the run home, but it was only over the concluding stages that Streisand got the upper hand.

The daughter of Magnus eventually drew clear to score by ¾ length from Closer To Free, with Guest House closing off for third to give the Melham household a first and third-placed finish.

Streisand was the most experienced galloper in the 16-horse field, having raced four times previously. She won the Group 2 Blue Diamond Prelude (1,100m) on the same track in her last start on Feb 7.

McDonald, who followed a similar campaign when preparing Hayasugi for her victory, could not believe what price Streisand went around on Feb 21.

“She’s very similar to Hayasugi, very understated,” said McDonald.

“Hayasugi won by a head in the Prelude and everyone wrote her off in the Diamond and she went around, I think, at 17-1, and it was the same with this filly.

“She ran second twice, was beaten a short half-head twice, ran fifth and was unlucky and won at her fourth start.

“I’ve said all along she’s had a solid preparation, a faultless preparation, and she’s tough.

“I just thought she was the most seasoned horse in the race. The way she walked around the mounting yard, it was like she’s done it her whole life, and raced that way.”

Melham pointed out that while winless, Streisand had shown exceptional form before Christmas, and after a little break and coming back into the stable, she had flourished every day.

“That’s what you want to see from these two-year-olds,” he said. “Clinton and the team have done a great job.

“She’s a cranky little thing, but lovely to ride on race day.

“Blinkers on for the first time today, and we always thought she’d improve with them on.

“She was a little bit sleepy going to the start, and I gave her a bit of a squeeze and then she picked up. I lit her up in the barriers a bit just to make sure she jumped because she went to sleep on me again.

“A lot of the speed didn’t jump, and we didn’t end up going that quick. I was just in a position where I could control the race and she did the rest.”

One race earlier in the Group 1 Futurity Stakes (1,400m), the Bjorn Baker-trained and Godolphin-owned six-year-old Pericles ($34) scored an overdue win at the highest level under a shrewd ride from top jockey Craig Williams.

Williams bagged his second Group 1 trophy of the day when the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained four-year-old sprinter Tropicus ($23) saluted in the Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1,100m), incidentally also handing Sam his 30th birthday present. RACING AND SPORTS