Strawberry Thief to steal the show

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) FYFIELD LEGEND has already had two starts in the Western Cape and his rivals are all making their debuts. He ran well on debut but did not repeat in his second start. He can make that experience count.

(2) MASTER MTOTO represents the Dean Smith and Craig Zackey combination and he could be a threat.

Trainer Alan Greeff has two entered and Richard Fourie will be aboard (5) US RANGER who is an Act Of War colt.

(7) BLU CELESTE is the only filly in the race and runs for trainer Cliffie Miller.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(16) ROCKIE BLUE looked unlucky not to win on debut and finished off his race nicely in his second start. Those runs were on the Polytrack and he will need to prove himself on the turf, but he is the one to beat.

(3) RIVER FERN is knocking loudly at the door and could go one better.

(6) SUSURRANDO makes his local debut and is capable of improvement.

(13) FOCAL POINT returns from a break but did run well behind a runner that has won a couple of times since then.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) ALL SYSTEMS GO ran a cracker in Gauteng recently and the further he has done, the better he has looked.

(1) ROYAL KINGDOM is a threat on his last three starts.

(2) BUFFALO BILL impressed with a good win last time and clearly gets on with jockey Wayne Agrella, so must be respected.

Those three runners look best but (6) SMIDDYBURN is improving and might make the frame.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) LADY LIMONCELLO has some fair Gauteng form, so it is a bit of a surprise to see her make her Eastern Cape debut for a different trainer. She could be a bit better than these rivals.

(4) AMANATTO is also very costly to follow but she is threatening a first win and will not be far away from the winner at the finish.

(1) LANA VIEW is threatening to win and her last run, although a costly defeat, still had merit as she did too much too early that day.

(6) OCEAN FLAME has been consistent on the Polytrack of late and will need to show she is as good on the grass.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) DANISH DYNAMITE is very speedy and has won four of her six starts. She should make a bold bid at another victory.

Her elder stable companion (5) SONG OF MYSELF has impressed of late with some good wins and she could be her biggest danger.

Trainer Greeff has five of the nine carded for this race and stable jockey Fourie sits on the consistent (6) HOT SAUCE, who will be a lively threat.

(7) Sports Fan is not without claims.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) DAS GUTE continues to hold his form and was a good winner the last time he ran on the turf, so gets the vote to score.

(2) ASINANTANGA is not well drawn but is better than his last run would suggest and is not out of it.

(9) SILENT TRIGGER has shown improvement of late and must be included in all bets.

(7) FLASH LIGHTNING is capable of better than his last start and is capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) STRAWBERRY THIEF is the first runner in the Eastern Cape for trainer James Crawford. She has only been modest of late but her form is still good enough to win this race.

(6) HOERIKWAGGO has won her last two starts and will be a real threat to these rivals.

(2) ENCHANTING CHOICE may have just needed her latest start and is not out of it.

(1) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE has been unreliable of late but does have ability and must be respected.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) STREET TALK makes her local debut after a change of trainer and could be successful.

(1) THUNDER MASTER deserves a winning turn after some good performances this season.

(3) SUPREME JUDGE seems better than his last run suggests and can be included in all permutations.

(6) HOLLANDIA BAKKERIJ is improving and should fight out the finish yet again.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(5) SESAME found only one better on the day last time and could prefer this surface.

(12) ROTOTO ran on well last time and could like this longer distance on the grass this time.

(2) KING OF VICTORY has been unreliable of late but is capable of winning.

(4) GLOBAL SPEAK has put up a good last-start performance and is not out of it.