Strawberry Thief the pick of Alan Greeff’s crop in Race 5

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) SAY A PRAYER was not disgraced on debut. She now has Richard Fourie in the irons and could score.

(3) CARNIVAL will carry the same colours as that rival but represents trainer Dean Smith. She makes her debut but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) RIVER VIEW and (6) SEATTLE GLOW are both on debut for trainer Alan Greeff and can get involved with the finish.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) RULES OF CONDUCT is threatening a first success and should beat these rivals.

(5) PROFUMO was not disgraced on debut but does try the Polytrack this time.

(3) GLOBAL THRILLER was not disgraced in both starts and could contest the finish.



(10) ON THE OUTSIDE and (9) BLAZING FLAME need to do more to score but can earn some money.

Race 3 (1,900m)

A competitive looking race.

(4) SATELLITE WORLD has been knocking on the door and would not surprise if he finally opens his account.

(3) OSMIUM showed improvement on local debut and could score this time around.

(2) GREY WARRIOR has been a disappointment so far but could earn some money.



(6) STRAIGHT RED and (9) MEDITERRANEANFLAME both need to do more to win but can make the frame.

Race 4 (1,900m)

A very open race and we may have to go very wide to find the winner.

(4) GARDEN SUN was not disgraced last time and could pop up.

(5) PAST AND PRESENT and (7) DEANDRE’S DREAM both make their local debuts and must be included in all bets.

(1) A BIT CHILLY has held form of late and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Trainer Greeff has five of the nine runners, so we will look to stable jockey Fourie for a guide on the top fancy.

(5) STRAWBERRY THIEF was given a soft debut and looks likely to improve.



(8) WALKONTHEWILDSIDE has been a disappointment of late but does have a place chance.

(4) FAMILY POWER is consistent and must be considered a possible winner.

(1) ENCHANTING CHOICE is in very good form and will challenge her stable companion for victory.

Race 6 (1,300m)

(3) DUPONT EMERALD has been in good form of late. She is not well drawn and has to prove herself on this surface but is clearly the right one on form.

(1) STAR IN MOTION makes his local debut and should show improvement.

(7) HONORINE’S GIMMIE and (6) EL CAPITAN are both capable of better than their last runs would suggest and are capable of getting into the mix of things.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) TINTAMARRE clearly likes the Polytrack and now has four wins on the surface. Two of them were over this particular distance and he could prove hard to beat.

(4) PRINCESS HANNAH is capable of improvement and could prove dangerous this time around.

(6) CHAMPONELLE and (7) Great Notion are also capable of making the frame.

Race 8 (1,200m)

A very open looking last race handicap.

(8) ALEX MILLER is badly drawn and is a difficult filly to win with but does have claims in a tricky race.

(3) GENOVEFA loves the Polytrack and is capable of another victory.

(2) AYUWI YUWI found betting support last time out and won so must be respected for that.

(4) JAMBO SANA and (9) MIDNIGHT MUSIC both seem better than their disappointing last runs. Give them another chance.