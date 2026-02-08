Strauss victorious in first Abu Dhabi Gold Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Strauss (Joao Moreira) fending off Dark Trooper (James Doyle) to score in the inaugural Listed Abu Dhabi Gold Cup (1,600m) on Feb 7.

– The inaugural running of the US$1 million (S$1.27 million) Abu Dhabi Gold Cup was a true spectacle of world-class racing.

The Listed contest – run over 1,600m on the turf on Feb 7 – was the most valuable thoroughbred race in Abu Dhabi, and provided a fitting conclusion to a spectacular evening of racing.

Trained by Ryo Takei, Japanese galloper Strauss stole the march on his rivals under Brazilian ace Joao Moreira to claim the first Abu Dhabi Gold Cup, slated as the seventh and last race of the meeting.

Starting from stall 10, the son of Maurice raced in the midfield for the first half of the race, with Moreira – nicknamed the “Magic Man” – taking advantage of his draw to take an inside line.

Strauss ($19) picked up the pace coming into the home straight to take the lead in the final 200m, and despite pressure from his rivals, the five-year-old held on bravely to win by over a length.

Qatari raider Dark Trooper (James Doyle) came from behind with a strong finish to run second for trainer Alban de Mieulle, with Comanche Brave (Ryan Moore) another ¾ length away in third for Irish trainer Donnacha O’Brien.

Favoured runner Quddwah (Mickael Barzalona) – winner of the Group 2 Zabeel Mile (1,600m) at Meydan on Jan 2 – could finish only fourth for British trainers Simon and Ed Crisford.

Moreira, a former four-time Singapore champion jockey (2010 to 2013), was thrilled after Strauss became the first Japanese horse to compete and win in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“He is such a nice horse. The trainer has done an amazing job to get him here in great shape,” he said.

“The track here at the Abu Dhabi Turf Club is one of the best in the world. It’s very flat and very fair.

“If you’re on a good horse, you can win here. I was lucky to be on a very good horse tonight. When I pulled him out in the straight, he went whoosh!”

Takei did his homework before deciding to bring the 2023 Group 2 Tokyo Sports Hai Nisai Stakes (1,800m) winner over, but was actually hoping for an even wider barrier for the bay horse.

“It’s an honour to be here. I studied the Abu Dhabi track on YouTube and thought it would suit Strauss,” he said.

“However, to be honest, it didn’t turn out as I thought as I actually wanted a wider draw.

“He gets really keen in the race so running on the outside would have been favourable for him, but today he was on the rails. However, Joao gave him an amazing ride, we’re really thankful for Joao and how he rode Strauss today.

“We came here because Joao would be able to ride him – he’s one of the best jockeys in the world, he can teach horses how to run, and today he showed that with Strauss.”

Strauss’ victory secures him a guaranteed berth in the Grade 1 Turf Classic Stakes (1,800m) at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day on May 2.

Doyle was still pleased with Dark Trooper, who last won the HH The President Cup Listed Stakes (1,400m) under Christophe Soumillon at Abu Dhabi on Dec 6.

“Super job by him. He won the prep race here and came back on the big day with a stronger field and ran very well,” he said.

“He has been unlucky with the draws here. In the prep race, he was drawn in stall 14 and today he was in stall 16. However, he has done a fine job to overcome it.”

The three thoroughbred races on the card opened with the Royal Turf Crown (2,200m), which was won by Crisfords’ Aablan ($99), with Royal Power ($17) claiming the penultimate race – the Listed Abu Dhabi Championship (2,400m) – for Charlie Appleby.

The Feb 7 meeting also featured four Purebred Arabian races, including the 1 million dirhams (S$346,000) Group 1 Alanudd Classic (2,200m), which was taken out by the Hamad Al Marar-trained Joe Star ($61).

Ridden by another former Kranji-based Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro, Joe Star kicked clear for a 2½-length win from the Majed Al Jahoori-trained Ajrad Athbah (Barzalona).

Pinheiro, who has also ridden the son of Al Mourtajez in two of his last three runs, was upbeat about his chances before the race.

“For me, it wasn’t a surprise to be honest. He had an amazing run (sixth) in the (Group 1) President’s Cup (2,200m), despite only being 75 per cent.

“He ran a nice third in a Group 1 (Al Maktoum Challenge R1, 1,600m) at Meydan shortly after, then we took our chance in the Group 1 Maktoum Challenge (R2, 1,600m), but it was just a bit too far for him on the dirt.

“We prepared the horse for this race, so I was very confident. Today he raced well, he travelled well, so I was just keeping an eye on the favourite and once I pressed the button, he was there for me.” ABU DHABI TURF CLUB