Storti replaces banned Pinto in Portugal team to play Georgia

SAINT-ETIENNE, France - Portugal have made four changes, one enforced by the two-match ban handed to winger Vincent Pinto, for their second Pool C match against Georgia in Toulouse on Saturday.

Pinto was shown a red card for kicking Wales's Josh Adams in the head while jumping to catch a high ball in the 28-8 opening loss to the Welsh in Nice.

Raffaele Storti will replace Pinto on the right wing outside Pedro Bettencourt, who comes in for Jose Lima in the centres in the other change to the backline.

Up front, Jose Madeira reclaims his starting spot in the second row from Martim Belo after being a late withdrawal from the Wales match.

Coach Patrice Lagisquet also swapped his starting and finishing tighthead props with Diogo Hasse Ferreira coming into the front row and Anthony Alves dropping to the bench.

Number eight Rafael Simoes retains his place at the back of the pack after having a citing for a dangerous tackle against the Welsh dismissed by the judiciary during the week.

Georgia beat Portugal 38-11 in the Rugby Europe Championship final in March.

Team: 15-Nuno Sousa Guedes, 14-Raffaele Storti, 13-Pedro Bettencourt, 12-Tomas Appleton (captain), 11-Rodrigo Marta, 10-Jeronimo Portela, 9-Samuel Marques, 8-Rafael Simoes, 7-Nicolas Martins, 6-Joao Granate, 5-Steevy Cerqueira, 4-Jose Madeira, 3-Diogo Hasse Ferreira, 2-Mike Tadjer, 1-Francisco Fernandes.

Replacements: 16-David Costa, 17-Lionel Campergue, 18-Anthony Alves, 19-Martim Belo, 20-David Wallis, 21-Thibault de Freitas, 22-Pedro Lucas, 23-Manuel Cardoso Pinto. REUTERS