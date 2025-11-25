Storming Dragon the one to watch

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Storming Dragon (Brenton Avdulla) charging home strongly to win the Class 3 Wan Chai Handicap (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Sept 10. Superstar jockey James McDonald will ride him in the Class 3 Glen Ogle Viaduct Handicap (1,650m) at Happy Valley on Nov 26.

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Legend Star backs up quickly from an unlucky ninth, in which he was winding up nicely before being stopped in his tracks at the 150m. With blinkers back on for the turnaround, he can rebound.

1 Always My Folks should take full advantage of barrier 1 to settle in a handy spot. He faded only very late into fourth last start, beaten ½ length, and the drop in class sets him up to run well again.

9 Double Bingo moves to a wider draw as he chases consecutive wins, but his recent form is hard to fault. He remains a live chance if he finds a back to follow.

4 Glory Cloud will welcome the return to this course and distance, after a fair all-weather run where he was caught wide from the 700m. He is well-placed in Class 5 to land a win.

Race 2 (1,650m)

1 Star Brose gains a map upgrade stepping into barrier 4 after jumping from 12 last start. He was dragged back to last yet still closed hard into fourth, and being able to settle much closer gives him every opportunity to convert.

7 Panda Legend has been holding his form since dropping into Class 5. His last-start second from a wide draw was full of merit and a midfield gate helps.

8 Draco is edging towards a breakthrough after some encouraging runs. With Zac Purton staying on, he gets another genuine chance.

3 Thunder Blink drops in grade and should find this level more suitable. His recent form has been plain, but the downgrade gives him the platform to build on.

Race 3 (1,200m)

3 Francis Meynell has now had time to acclimatise in Hong Kong, slides into Class 4 and his recent trials have been quietly encouraging. This looks like a race for him to show improvement.

2 Fun Elite faces a tricky draw but, with little speed on paper, he may still be able to slide across. He drops back into Class 4 and his first-up run was better than it reads in a strongly-run race.

6 Bits Superstar showed he is ready to win again when leading most of the way second-up before being collared late. Purton taking over is an upgrade and he maps to control the speed again.

10 Golden Luck is capable off this mark and, from barrier 2, he should settle close to the pace which gives him a chance to go one better.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 New Power had no favours from barrier 12 last start, drifting back before closing off well into sixth. He draws barrier 3, which allows him to settle closer and gives his winning prospects a lift.

1 Fatal Blow will need some early luck, but Luke Ferraris should be able to push forward and hold a handy position. A drop in grade and a return to his proven course and trip can help.

10 Roman Crown is still searching for his first local win but is edging closer. His second on his first spin around the city circuit was full of merit and suggests the track may be the key to unlocking him.

4 Everstar draws far better in barrier 4 after a closing fourth last start. He is third-up in Class 4 and his lone win came fourth-up, which fits his profile nicely.

Race 5 (1,800m)

2 Supreme Agility finally broke through last time. He stays in Class 4 after that win, which keeps him well-placed, and there is no reason he cannot repeat the dose.

3 Hakka Radiance took 25 starts and a big slide in the ratings to land his first win on Sept 21, but he has since flourished with three straight victories. He is thriving, though barrier 11 makes his map more interesting.

9 Ocean Impact gets the James McDonald lift and his first run at this course and trip was encouraging, closing into third behind Hakka Radiance. He is trending the right way.

6 Ping Hai Comet had vet excuses in his final run last season. He resumes off quiet trials and barrier 1 should give him a kind map.

Race 6 (1,200m)

7 Yee Cheong Spirit reunites with McDonald who was aboard his sole win last season. The timing looks right to get back on him again, coming off back-to-back placings and landing barrier 2 which gives him a perfect map.

1 Robot Lucky Star is a 4YO on the rise, but the widest draw gives him a task. If Purton produces something special, he can still win, but he will need that type of ride.

9 Dan Attack showed another dimension last start by kicking up, controlling the race and winning his second victory from three runs this term. He does not have to lead again with more pace engaged, which may actually suit him better.

6 Rising Phoenix is one at odds to consider. Nothing went right when he finished 10th last start, but he is lightly raced and capable of better with a cleaner run.

Race 7 (1,650m)

5 Amazing Gaze is an untapped 4YO at his fourth run and is ready to win. His first-up second was full of promise, and his latest fourth was luckless after being held up at a crucial stage when just ½ length from the winner. Purton takes over from barrier 4, which strengthens his case.

8 Fortune Star gets blinkers first time and has been sound in two runs back this term. Most recently, he drifted back from barrier 10 and closed strongly to fourth. He has been favourite in both runs, but should be a greater price this time.

2 Allcash is a major player. He had vet issues in his first-up run, but has been freshened and trialled well since.

6 Take Action is building towards a win and his last start fourth had merit, considering the interference he copped at the 1,000m.

Race 8 (1,650m)

4 Storming Dragon backs up quickly and is due some luck since rising to the extended mile. Both runs are better than they read, as he struck traffic late and was eased down last week. A soft draw and McDonald are two key factors that can help him rebound.

6 Keen Molly was a well-backed favourite when sixth last start but endured a tough trip, so it is worth forgiving that effort and giving him another chance.

3 A Americ Te Specso is suited dropping back to 1,650m after doing late work over 1,800m for a close fifth. He finds it hard to win off this mark but remains honest.

2 The Boom Box is intriguing on his first spin around the city circuit. Still lightly raced with just eight starts, barrier 4 can hand him the soft trip he needs to launch late as he has in his three wins.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 Akashvani gets the ideal set-up to go back-to-back. Barrier 1 is perfect, and his trial between runs was strong. Huge chance.

7 Prestige Always will appreciate what looks a genuinely run race, after closing nicely into third second-up behind Regal Gem.

5 King Miles has improved with blinkers, winning first-up and finishing a game second next. They may ride him quieter given he has a sharp turn of foot.

6 Charming Babe steps back into Class 3 where his record is plain, but he is a more polished horse this season and comes into this off a dominant Class 4 win.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club