‘Stone’ Shi Yuqi overcomes rocky road to become badminton’s world No. 1

SINGAPORE – Following some “miserable” and traumatic experiences, Chinese badminton star Shi Yuqi does not have the fondest memories of Singapore and Indonesia.

The 28-year-old may now change his mind as his maiden world No. 1 ranking was ironically enabled by key developments in these two South-east Asian nations.

After winning the KFF Singapore Badminton Open on June 2, he amassed enough ranking points to end Viktor Axelsen’s 132-week reign as world No. 1, with the Dane withdrawing from the Indonesia Open as an injury precaution the following day.

Shi, who beat another Dane Anders Antonsen 21-9, 12-21, 21-14 to win the Jakarta tournament on June 9, will officially become the top men’s player when the rankings are updated on June 11.

The 1.84m Shi said: “Of course I’m happy because this is not an easy achievement, especially when I look back and consider what I’ve been through. It’s not easy because to get there, a player has to perform consistently to keep reaching the top four, finals and win titles. This requires not just a strong game but also a strong mentality.

“Being world No. 1 is a milestone but our real value is how we perform on the court in tournaments. In some way it’s just a number, and what’s most important is who wins tournaments.”

Born in Jiangsu, Shi started playing badminton from age six.

His long and winding journey to the summit passed through Singapore when he studied at Yu Neng Primary School and trained under former national coach Zhang Qingsong at the Singapore Badminton School from 2007 to 2009.

Shi told The Straits Times: “I was miserable because I had to go to school and my English was poor, but Singapore did help me grow and I matured a lot there.”

He returned to China as the global economic crisis meant his family could not afford to extend his stay in Singapore.

But Shi continued to shine with a strong all-round game that combines quick footwork and finesse with powerful overhead and delicate net shots.

His talent helped him win gold at the Youth Olympics and Asian Youth Championships in 2014 and rise to world No. 2 in 2017.

But his fall was just as swift.