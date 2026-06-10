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Stokes weighing England captaincy future after nightclub incident - reports

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Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 7, 2026 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 7, 2026 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

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June 10 - England captain Ben Stokes is considering his leadership future following his involvement in a nightclub incident that has prompted an investigation by the country's cricket board (ECB), according to media reports on Tuesday.

• On Monday, the ECB said Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were under investigation.

• The incident - the details of which have not been disclosed - occurred in the early hours of Monday after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first test at Lord’s.

• On Tuesday, ESPNcricinfo reported Stokes would meet with his advisors on Wednesday to decide on his future.

• Stokes was previously involved in a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to an affray charge. He missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer.

• After England's squad faced scrutiny earlier this year for their behaviour during a 4-1 Ashes series defeat, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players would be subject to stricter measures, including a midnight curfew.

• The second test of the three-match series against New Zealand begins on June 17 at The Oval. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.