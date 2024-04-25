Stepping up no problem for sailor Ashlea Tham, who clinches C Div girls’ sailing title

SINGAPORE – Tanjong Katong Girls’ School sailor Ashlea Tham did not have high hopes going into this season’s National School Games.

Having competed in the Optimist class since picking up sailing in Primary 2, the Secondary 1 student was still finding her feet in her first year in the ILCA 4.

However, she surprised herself on April 25 as she took home the ILCA 4 C Division girls’ gold with a nett score of three points after winning three out of her four races at the National Sailing Centre. Dunman High School’s Jemima Chang was second with five points, followed by Mildred Wong (nine) from Raffles Girls’ School.

The 13-year-old said: “I feel very proud of myself because I didn’t know that I would win. I expected to get fourth because I know I’m not good at ILCA because I just started.”

She credited her coaches for helping make the transition from the Optimist to the ILCA 4 easier, adding that sailing the latter was difficult as it is faster.

The support of her siblings is also what makes the sport interesting for the teenager, with her siblings Amos, 15, and Ashlyn, 11, also sailors.

Amos, who is with Victoria School, finished fifth in the ILCA 4 B Division boys’ event, while Ashlyn, a St. Hilda’s Primary School pupil, claimed the Optimist senior girls’ gold.

Ashlea said: “If we need help, we can ask each other. My brother also teaches me some sailing skills before my next regatta.”

Also leaning on familial support was Raffles Institution’s Ian Goh, who dedicated his win in the ILCA 4 B Division event to his elder brother – national sailor Isaac Goh.

The 15-year-old had come into the second day of the regatta in fourth place, but bounced back with second-placed finishes in the remaining three races to come in first with eight nett points.