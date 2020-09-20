Stepping up for dementia community

A group of local runners are aiming to raise $5,000 by covering 3,000km over 21 days for this year's Alzheimer's Disease Association's Walk2Remember. They ran 16km yesterday from ADA's New Horizon Centre in Tampines to its branch in Toa Payoh. Held over the first three weeks of this month, Walk2Remember is part of ADA's activities to commemorate World Alzheimer's Month. A total of 3,399 participants registered for the nationwide virtual steps challenge, which aims to raise awareness and community support to build a dementia-inclusive society. The event - supported by pharmaceutical firm Cerecin - has seen participants clocking more than 300 million steps (or 228,600km) for dementia, enough to cover the globe's circumference five times. Visit giving.sg/alzheimer-s-disease-association/wam2020 for more info.