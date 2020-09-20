A group of local runners are aiming to raise $5,000 by covering 3,000km over 21 days for this year's Alzheimer's Disease Association's Walk2Remember. They ran 16km yesterday from ADA's New Horizon Centre in Tampines to its branch in Toa Payoh. Held over the first three weeks of this month, Walk2Remember is part of ADA's activities to commemorate World Alzheimer's Month. A total of 3,399 participants registered for the nationwide virtual steps challenge, which aims to raise awareness and community support to build a dementia-inclusive society. The event - supported by pharmaceutical firm Cerecin - has seen participants clocking more than 300 million steps (or 228,600km) for dementia, enough to cover the globe's circumference five times. Visit giving.sg/alzheimer-s-disease-association/wam2020 for more info.
Stepping up for dementia community
Published1 hour ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 20, 2020, with the headline 'Stepping up for dementia community'. Print Edition | Subscribe