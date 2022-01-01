Start with quick count

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) QUICK COUNT was a disappointment over this course and distance last time. Her previous two runs, also over this track and trip, were good. If she reproduces those efforts, she should go close to winning.

(2) TASTE MAKER would probably prefer a shorter distance. But, with Muzi Yeni in the saddle, she must be considered.

(4) ROMANOFF has some fair form but seems more likely to place than win.

(5) SOCIAL SPIRIT and (7) FLY BY are making their local debuts, so keep an eye on the betting.

(6) MISS UNITED STATES made a fair local debut and can go close to winning.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) OUR WORLD has been a disappointment on this surface but is returning from a short break and could make vast improvement.

(2) MAKE IT HAPPEN returned to form with a solid effort last time and could go one better in a weak race.

(6) GRACE LIGHTNING is consistent and should be right there at the finish.

(7) JUNGLE PROMISE seems a bit better than her last run would suggest and could go close to winning.

(9) TEMPLE BAR is returning from a break and has a winning chance if fit and ready.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

There was not much between the two rivals last time. The drop in distance could make a difference but it seems likely (5) YOUNG NELSON and (6) ARCTIC ADVANCED can fight out the finish. Young Nelson has been consistent and could go one better.

(6) ARCTIC ADVANCE likes the step-up in distance and could go close.

(2) LINGUEE and (1) JOE HARMAN were not too far behind those rivals last time and must be considered as threats.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) FERRARI ICE showed promise on his local debut. With improvement, he could go one better.

(2) FIRSTAMONGEQUALS is trying a longer distance and could earn some money.

(5) CHARLIE MCCREEVY was not far behind Ferrari Ice last time and has a chance of turning the tables.

The two fillies who take on the males, (12) SILVIA LOUISE and (13) LEGEND HAS IT, are distance suited. They are also in good heart, so must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) FORWARD MARCH is coming off a good win and has no problems with this extra distance. Must be considered.

(3) VISION ON ICE was doing her best work late last time. She should fight out the finish again.

Stable companion (5) ABIA was full of running last time over the course and distance. It would not be a surprise if she were to follow up.

(4) ALASKAN FATE is unreliable but is not out of it.

(6) GRANADILLA and (7) MEENEERA are in good form. They deserve respect.

(8) PINK LEGACY, a recent maiden winner, also has a winning chance.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(1) DRIVE BY was not beaten by much last time and is course-and-distance suited.

(2) BOLD DECISION is making her local debut after a break. She can score in a weak race.

(3) PAM'S PRINCESS is in good heart and can fight out the finish again. (4) QUE COSAS has been a disappointment but has a winning chance.

(5) BLINDLOVE and (6) GRAYSWOOD PINK are improving sorts who would not be surprise winners.

(11) I LOVE MAMBO and recent maiden winner (9) SAVANNAH WINTER are capable of running well.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(2) THE HIGHWAY MAN is returning from a short break. He takes a drop in class and his start-to-finish running style could work in this field.

(3) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN quickened and pounced nicely to score and may have more wins at this centre, especially on the Polytrack.

(4) CHILE JAM probably prefers the turf but also deserves respect.

( 5) VALETORIO likes this surface and could earn some money.

(6) AL QAASIM was caught only late. But how well his forward tactics will work with similar front runner The Highway Man in the race are questionable.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) DOPPO ORO has some fair form but is not too reliable.

(2) DA CAPO has changed trainer since his modest runs in KwaZulu-Natal. He could be a surprise package.

(5) GLOBAL DESIGN has been a disappointment since a good maiden win.

(10) THE SANDS is clearly better than his last run suggests.

(12) GREAT GUY ran on nicely on his local debut and could go one better as it is a similar type of field.