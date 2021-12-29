Start on a bright note with Island Treasure

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) ISLAND TREASURE caught the eye on debut when flashing home late over 1,000m. The one to beat. (1) CHARITY BALL has been nearing that first win and the addition of blinkers may do the trick. (8) IRISH WILDFLOWER is a likely improver who made a pleasing course-and-distance debut and will be wiser to the task. (10) PANZANELLA could get into the picture.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) RAINING AGAIN was improving before a rest, during which he was gelded, and is open to further progress. Can easily win this. (2) CHARLIE SQUADRON has improved with blinkers fitted and could enjoy cutting back in trip, so rates the one to beat. (9) BIRDIE AND BOGIE made good improvement from his first to second run and should pose a threat. (3) FOREVER BILL gave a better account over track and trip when last seen and should have a role to play in a tricky contest.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(3) THUNDER MASTER has improved and should continue to do so stepping up to this trip for the first time. (2) SUNDAY ISLAND caught the eye when drawn widest of all and could pose more of a threat from an inside gate. (5) GLOBAL FORESTS disappointed in his last race but has claims on the form of his penultimate start. (4) DOUBLE DUET and (1) CHAMPAGNESOCIALIST can make their presence felt too.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) ARCTIC DRIFT bounced back to form in a strong race last time when he got going late over a shorter trip and, over this distance, should be hard to beat. (4) MOUNT ANDERSON and (5) GAINSFORD are closely matched on earlier form but the latter should have the edge on these revised weight terms. (3) HIS CHOICE is unexposed over this distance and best kept onside at his first attempt over the trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) INFINITE PEACE caught the eye in a stronger race on handicap debut, staying on well over shorter, so is likely to have more to offer reverting to this distance. (6) STORM DICTATOR drew attention when doing his best work late in a stronger sprint. He should, on pedigree, enjoy the extra 200m and so could challenge. (2) SOLAR POWER may have just won a maiden but is progressive and should improve. (4) TICKET TO RIDE, off his current mark, has claims.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) BALTIMORE JACK won in a similar contest over track and trip last time. He is likely to feature prominently but may have to fight to win this. (1) MASKED VIGILANTE is speedy on his day and may enjoy a return to this trip given his running style and should be competitive under top weight. (2) POWER GRID was outclassed in a 1,100m feature last time but should fare better reverting to this trip and grade. (9) WORDSWORTH is holding form and could get into the picture.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) STIPTELIK impressed on debut over track and trip. She lost nothing in defeat when tried over further and could be worth following over this distance. (7) TWILIGHT HOUR scored a promising first-start win over this course and distance too, so is also best kept onside until beaten. (1) GREEN LIGHT GAL and (3) LOUIS' DIAMOND are in good form and likely to make their presence felt in an open contest.