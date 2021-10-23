StarHub to launch two sports channels

Local sports fans now have another option to catch their favourite live events, after StarHub announced yesterday that it will launch two dedicated sports channels, SPOTV and SPOTV 2 (Channel 205 and 206).

The channels, also available for streaming on mobile phones, will broadcast tennis' Wimbledon and US Open as well as golf's British Open, European Tour and Asian Tour, among other offerings.

Subscribers can also catch other ATP and WTA tournaments, World Table Tennis and MotoGP events live on the channels.

This follows the cessation of Fox Sports channels in South-east Asia and Hong Kong on Oct 1, a move which had left fans frustrated, particularly those who are Formula One, tennis and golf enthusiasts.

StarHub subscriber Robert Teigland welcomed the news as he watches football, tennis, F1 and golf regularly.

The regional finance manager, 35, said: "It's great that StarHub is putting a lot of effort into adding to their programming and it's really becoming a home for sports.

"I don't have to be as worried as I used to be that I might not be able to watch a certain sports event because it's not showing.

"I am always excited to watch a good sporting event, especially together with friends. Sports bring people together, give us exciting memories and stories to tell."

StarHub's other sports offerings include cricket's ongoing T20 World Cup, the Bundesliga, La Liga, French Ligue 1, National Basketball Association, Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment.

All current StarHub Sports+ and Sports Pass subscribers can access the channels at no extra cost, while all StarHub Entertainment customers will get a free preview of the channels until Nov 5.

After that, the Sports+ Pass is available at $20 a month on a two-year plan.

The same two SPOTV channels were launched by Singtel TV on Ch114 and Ch115 on Oct 11 and all its customers are enjoying free previews of both till Nov 8.