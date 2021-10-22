StarHub launches two dedicated sports channels 11 days after Singtel

SINGAPORE - Local sports fans now have another option to catch their favourite live events after StarHub announced on Friday (Oct 22) that it will launch two dedicated sports channels, SPOTV and SPOTV 2 (Channel 205 and 206).

The channels, also available for streaming on mobile phones, will broadcast tennis' Wimbledon and US Open as well as golf's British Open, European Tour and Asian Tour among other offerings.

StarHub subscribers can also catch other ATP and WTA tournaments, World Table Tennis and MotoGP events live on the channels, which Singtel TV customers could do from Oct 11.

This follows the shutting down of Fox Sports channels in South-east Asia and Hong Kong on Oct 1, a move which had left many sports fans frustrated, particularly those who are F1, tennis and golf enthusiasts.

StarHub's other sports offerings include cricket's ongoing T20 World Cup, the Bundesliga, La Liga, French Ligue 1, National Basketball Association, UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment.

All current StarHub Sports+ and Sports Pass subscribers can access the channels at no extra cost while all StarHub Entertainment customers will get a free preview of the channels from Oct 22 till Nov 5.

After that, the Sports+ Pass is available at $20 a month on a two-year plan.

The same two SPOTV channels were launched by Singtel TV on Ch114 and Ch115 on Oct 11 and all its customers are enjoying free previews of both to Nov 8.