Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Public advised to check road closures, plan journeys ahead of time on Dec 8-9

SINGAPORE - Affected roads for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon will close from 12.01am to 11am on Dec 8 and 12.01am to 2pm on Dec 9.

The races will take place over two days, flagging off at the F1 Pit Building and finishing at The Float @ Marina Bay.

The route will also pass through Nicoll Highway, East Coast Park, the Marina and Downtown Core, the Central Business District, West Coast Highway and Sentosa Gateway.

Routes to emergency and essential services such as hospitals will remain accessible throughout the duration of the event.

Organisers will also progressively re-open roads once all participants have cleared each segment of the route, to facilitate better traffic flow and access. Traffic wardens will be deployed at all affected roads to help re-direct traffic and assist the public with alternative routes to their destinations.

Road closure information and re-directional signs have been put up along the roads from Monday (Nov 26).

Shuttle bus services from 47 pick-up locations island-wide are available to take runners directly to the start point.

Members of the public are strongly advised to plan their journeys ahead of time, and are encouraged to use public transport during the affected times on Dec 8 and 9.

Those with enquiries about the road closures may call the SCSM 2018 Road Closure hotline at 6701-1230. The hotline will be available from 9.00am to 6.00pm from Nov 26 to Dec 7, and will be available 24 hours on Dec 8 and 9.

Members of the public can also download Waze, a GPS navigation application, which will be updated to reflect the road closures.

For the full list of affected roads, visit: https://singaporemarathon.com/road-closure/

Information on road closures for SCSM 2018 can be found on all SCSM social pages and www.singaporemarathon.com.

Participants can also visit OneMotoring.com for further advice on commuting during the marathon weekend.