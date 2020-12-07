Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2020 raises $1 million for youth causes in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Over 12,000 runners participated in this year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) 2020 Grand Finale, clocking over 106,000km to raise $1 million for charity.

The 19th edition of the SCSM, which ended on Sunday (Dec 6), incorporated a virtual race and featured augmented reality (AR) for the first time. About 37 per cent of this year's sign-ups were overseas runners.

As part of the Grand Finale Charity Challenge, for every 1km recorded by participants, Standard Chartered donated $15 to help youth causes in Singapore.

The bank will make the donation via the Community Chest to support Singapore youth in the areas of education, entrepreneurship and employability.

Guests and celebrities, such as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, also contributed when they took part in the Rouvy AR (augmented reality) Half Marathon Relay in the Race As One live show on Dec 5.

Mr Tong said: "Despite the challenges of holding a large-scale sporting event during the pandemic, the organisers have risen to the challenge with an innovative race format that has attracted participants from Singapore and beyond.

"This year, our collective efforts will also contribute towards the Community Chest, benefiting vulnerable communities. This is the power of sport - it brings people together, and builds a more caring and inclusive society."

Mr Tan added: "While people who have joined this Charity Challenge come from all walks of life, they are united by one common purpose of raising funds for Community Chest. This is the very spirit of SG Cares in action and I hope that it will inspire us to continue to come together and take active steps in giving back to the community in meaningful ways."

Despite not having a physical race, the Grand Finale Celebration Experience at Gardens by the Bay on Dec 5 and Dec 6 gave 800 runners the chance to celebrate their achievements and take official SCSM 2020 commemorative photos.

The event was open only to those who had purchased race entitlements, which included a runner's singlet and a memorabilia medal.

The SCSM traditionally attracts over 50,000 runners every year. About 50 per cent were foreigners last year.

Next year's event is planned for Dec 3 to 5, subject to prevailing safe management protocols from the authorities.