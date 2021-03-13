Stand in line for Hot King Prawn

RACE 1 (1,000M)

5 Durham Star caught the eye at the trials. He appears forward enough to win on debut.

3 Jade Phoenix is racing well, with three top-three efforts from his last four starts. He is closing in on his first win.

4 Darci Joy, another debutant, also looked impressive at the trials. He deserves respect.

2 Baltic Whisper has both the runs and wins on the board.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

1 Ka Ying Star is tough. His forward style of racing will afford him every opportunity.

2 More Than This has a stack of ability. But he has struggled to recapture his best form since his four-year-old season.

4 Fast Most Furious is competitive as a two-time winner in this grade.

7 Singapore Sling gets in light. He should get his chance under the in-form Karis Teetan.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

5 Crown Avenue won over this course and distance four starts ago. He has the strong booking of Zac Purton, who has paired with trainer Dennis Yip for eight wins this season.

3 Double Take has drawn well. He gets his chance with the blinkers applied for the second time.

10 Yes We Can gets in light. He won on the turf over this distance three starts ago.

1 Unite Spirit just needs to shoulder top-weight duties.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

10 Shinealot is still a maiden after 24 starts. But he has a number of good runs. The inside gate should also stand him in good stead.

4 Apolar Warrior has taken his time to acclimatise in Hong Kong. He has shown glimpses of ability and should be able to run well.

3 Sure Win Win has ability, although he mixes his form. Still, he is a threat.

2 Regency Gem is a winner in this grade. He bears close watching with Purton engaged.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

1 California Rad has the class edge. Already a three-time winner this season, he has drawn well to get another success.

3 Super Wealthy is slowly returning to form. He is reaching his mark and remains a threat with Purton engaged.

6 Guy Dragon closed in nicely last start. He will relish the step-up in distance.

8 Roman Turbo is still a maiden in Hong Kong. He has a bit of class about him, but this is not an easy task.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 Wind Speeder has trialled well for his debut. He gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) off his back, thanks to Alfred Chan's apprentice claim.

5 Harmony N Blessed has a stack of ability, as a two-time victor from four starts in Hong Kong. Purton takes the reins and he is a threat stepping back in trip.

3 When You Believe has ability. He is worth including.

7 Brilliant Fortune commands respect with leading jockey Joao Moreira astride for his first start for the new yard.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Hot King Prawn grabbed Group 1 glory last start in the Centenary Sprint Cup. He has the class edge as the highest-rated horse. If he performs his best, he is the one to beat.

7 Winning Dreamer won his first six starts, before tasting defeat over the mile last time. He is clearly better suited to 1,200m. His latest trial suggests that he has returned to form.

5 Regency Legend closed in nicely first-up to finish second to Hot King Prawn in that Group 1 race. He is open to further improvement.

9 Wellington is four for four over 1,200m at Sha Tin. He is next best with no weight.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

12 Wayfoong Star clearly has ability. The booking of Chan suggests that he will roll forward and play catch me if you can.

2 Vukan is looking for back-to-back wins. He is a talent who remains a threat, albeit with top-weight allotted.

1 Dandy Years is another looking for back-to-back wins. He has drawn well.

14 Jiangxi Stamina has ability and gets in light.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

3 Hongkong Great has drawn to find the front again in Gate 1. He led and won well two starts ago. He can prove hard to catch.

7 Ping Hai Treasure is nothing short of consistent. He is closing in on a win.

11 Skyey Supreme is another who will roll forward. But he is stepping up in class, which may prove a hurdle.

2 Elite Patch is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Invincible Missile narrowly missed last time. He is racing well in this grade and appears capable of getting back into Class 2, especially with Purton engaged.

7 Ka Ying Excellent can roll forward and give himself every opportunity.

12 Romantic Combo gets in light with Moreira engaged. He has become a costly conveyance for backers, but he does have plenty of ability.

2 Tempest Express has drawn poorly, but rates strongly in his bid for a hat-trick of wins.