StanChart Marathon to feature new route; more winners for $70k prize purse

SINGAPORE - As the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) returns fully to the roads in December, it will also feature a new route and $70,000 prize purse.

Organisers announced on Wednesday that this year's route will see the removal of the unsheltered stretch at West Coast highway, leading runners into East Coast Park at the 21km mark before going through Gardens by the Bay en route to the finishing line at the Esplanade.

Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for The Ironman Group said: "The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is back in its truest form, as the region's leading marathon event.

"It is vital that we provide participants with a memorable race, while still keeping safety top of mind.

"This year marks the comeback of full-scale, mass participation events and we sincerely hope that everyone from runners, family and friends will be able to come together to challenge themselves and celebrate the resilience of the human spirit."

Up to 50,000 runners are expected to participate in the event this year as it returns to its full physical format for the first time since 2019.

The 5km and 10km runs will take place on Dec 3 while the 21.1km half marathon and 42.195km race will take place on Dec 4.

Before the pandemic, the annual marquee event typically saw about 50,000 local and foreign participants.

The hybrid format in 2021 – which had in-person and virtual races – drew about 15,000 participants, with 4,000 competing in the Ekiden (team of four), 5km and 10km events at The Float @ Marina Bay for the first in-person mass participation event since the pandemic.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "We are thrilled that the SCSM is finally making its comeback, and everyone involved is committed to delivering the holistic race experience that runners have grown to love year after year."

More competitive runners will get a share of the $70,000 prize purse this time as the Ironman Group announced that the top five finishers for the marathon and half-marathon will be rewarded - only the top three won cash prizes in previous editions.

The fastest runners in the marathon and half-marathon categories will be placed in Pen A and Pen B respectively, with the top finisher of the male and female marathon set to win $10,000 each, followed by $5,000, $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000 each for subsequent placings.

The top half-marathon finishers will walk away with $5,000, followed by $3,000, $2,000, $1,500, and $1,000 respectively.

To qualify for Pen A, male athletes running in the marathon have to show proof that they have achieved a timing of 3 hours or less in a World Athletics or national federation-sanctioned marathon race within the qualifying window period from the start of 2018 to Oct 31, 2022.