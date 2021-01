Only two global wars have stopped the Olympics from taking place. But as the world continues to battle Covid-19, the status of the Tokyo Games remains in doubt, even as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Wednesday reiterated that the organisers were committed to holding a "successful and safe" Games this year.

The 32nd Games have already been pushed back a year and with another postponement not an option, it leaves a cancellation as a possible outcome.