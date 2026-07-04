Stade Toulousain fined over salary cap breaches

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July 3 - French rugby union giants Stade Toulousain have been fined 2.88 million euros($3.29 million) by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby for multiple breaches of salary cap regulations spanning four seasons, the league's specialised disciplinary commission announced on Friday.

• The total sanction includes a 1.83-million-euro fine for exceeding the salary cap ceiling, a one-million fine for failing to comply with transparency requirements, and the revocation of a 50,000-euro previously suspended fine.

• Investigators put back 345,000 euros into the club's 2024-2025 salary cap base after ruling that Top 14 final "victory bonuses" paid to four squad players violated league rules because they were signed after the match rather than agreed beforehand.

• Stade Toulousain have seven days to lodge an appeal with the French Rugby Federation, but the league confirmed that the ruling would stand during any legal challenges. REUTERS