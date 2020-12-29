ST Virtual Run: Third time lucky for race participant as he wins grand prize of Panasonic 55" OLED TV

SINGAPORE - In his 46 years, Mohammad Zubayar Anis had never won a prize in a lucky draw.

This year, besides receiving race entitlements including a finisher's medal and New Balance t-shirt after completing 175km in the The Straits Times Virtual Run, he also walked away with the grand lucky draw prize; a Panasonic 55-inch HZ1000S 4K Ultra HD OLED TV set worth $3,699.

Mr Zubayar said: "When I first got the call, I wasn't really sure because I thought it was a prank call but after it was confirmed, I was pleasantly surprised.

"I wanted to replace my TV anyway so this came at a good time. I've had it for 10 years and it's a bit slow. I'm excited to use the new one because it's slightly bigger than my current one (45 inches)."

This was Mr Zubayar's third consecutive time participating in the ST Run.

He completed 10km in 2018 and 18.75km last year and had enjoyed his experience so much he decided to challenge himself in the 175km category this year.

He completed the distance on Dec 12 by walking 5km to 9.5km with two to three neighbours three to four times a week.

This year's ST Run became a virtual affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic and saw 14,500 participants running in two categories (17.5km and 175km) from Oct 9 to Dec 17.

"The ST Run is well-organised. Some runs can get very crowded at some parts of the route but in my past two years participating (in the ST Run), it was a good experience," said Mr Zubayar, a banker.

"This year's run is also well-designed and the 60 days were enough to complete the distance. Some runs are shorter and that might be difficult.

"Everyone's working from home and if you have last-minute work in the evening, you might miss one day of running and have to do more the next day or you end up doing it really late at night.

The draw for the grand prize was conducted on Dec 21 and it is the eighth consecutive year that Panasonic is the ST Run's presenting sponsor.

Lee Yulin, chairman of the STVR organising committee said: "Our heartiest congratulations to Zubayar for winning the grand lucky draw, which has been a key feature of the ST Run over the years. We thank him, and our other 14,500 participants, for supporting the ST Virtual Run.

"We are also grateful to our presenter Panasonic for their strong support of the ST Virtual Run this year even in such a challenging economic climate.

"Our thanks also go out to our other key sponsors - OCBC, New Balance and 100Plus - for walking alongside us in this virtual journey, which is a first for the ST Run."

Joanne Ng, general manager for Panasonic Singapore, said: "It has always been our social responsibility to promote healthier and better living and ST Run encapsulates this initiative.

"At Panasonic, we will continue in our commitment to improve the overall quality of life for everyone through innovation and technology to bring a better life, a better world to all."