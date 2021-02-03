ST Virtual Run: Limited slots left for participants to collect their finisher tees and medals

The collection exercise is set to end on Feb 21.
SINGAPORE - Most participants of The Straits Times Virtual Run have crossed the finish line - completed their races and collected their entitlements.

However, a small proportion of the 14,500 runners who took part in the Oct 9-Dec 17 event have yet to collect their finisher tees and medals.

The collection exercise - which takes place only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - began last month and is set to end on Feb 21.

Collection is strictly by appointment so please email info@straitstimesrun.com to book your slot. There are only six days left to collect your entitlements: Feb 5-7 and Feb 19-21.

If you are unable to collect your entitlements by Feb 21, they will be forfeited.

