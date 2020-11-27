ST Virtual Run: DIY egg muffins to fuel your next workout

SINGAPORE - Making sure you have sufficient fuel in your body is key to your success during The Straits Times Virtual Run (STVR).

As such, Dr Richard Swinbourne, team lead of nutrition at the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI), recommends that participants consume a quality meal at least three to four hours before their run or have a light snack one to two hours prior.

"A quality meal should contain carbohydrates for energy, protein for muscle and satiety, and some fruit and vegetables for anti-oxidants," he said.

"You may choose to include an egg, spinach and tomato omelette on toast, have overnight oats, a smoothie bowl with banana and berries, chicken rice, creamy tofu, or even a pumpkin soup with fresh baguette.

"If you are having issues feeling well-fuelled or having a low appetite, consider a liquid meal such as fruit smoothies pre-run."

One snack runners can attempt to make before the STVR ends on Dec 17 is the egg muffin. Simply follow this recipe provided by the SSI.

Egg Muffins (makes nine)

Ingredients

For wet mix

¾ cup low fat milk

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 egg

½ cup corn

For dry mix

1 cup cake flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Dried herbs, to taste

Crushed black pepper, to taste

Toppings

9 eggs

Parmesan cheese

Dried herbs

Method

(i) To prepare batter

1. Pre-heat oven to 240 deg C.

2. Using a small bowl, mix milk and vinegar together. Leave for 2-3 minutes to curdle.

3. Measure dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Mix well using a whisk.

4. Add olive oil, egg and corn to the milk mixture. Whisk.

5. Add wet mixture to dry mixture. Mix with whisk. Take care not to overmix or the muffin will be tough.

(ii) To assemble:

1. Grease muffin tray. Place it on a baking tray to catch drips.

2. Add 1 tablespoon of batter to the tray. Top with a cracked egg. Top the egg with 1 tablespoon of batter. Repeat until the batter runs out.

3. Top muffins with Parmesan cheese and dried herbs.

4. Bake for 20 minutes.