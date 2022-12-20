ST Sports Talk Podcast: World Cup coronation of King - or should that be Emir - Messi

Lionel Messi (centre) of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Lusail stadium, Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sazali Abdul Aziz
Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second and fourth week of the month.

In this episode, ST’s sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, reporting from the ground at the World Cup in Doha, chats with ST football columnist John Brewin, based in London.

They review Lionel Messi and Argentina’s incredible final win over France, their highlights of the tournament, and the legacy Qatar 2022 will leave behind.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:55 - The final: Better than Istanbul

03:11 - Goosebump moments

07:47 - Highlights of the tournament

10:06 - More winter World Cups to come?

12:17 - Qatar 2022’s off-pitch legacy; discussing allegations of ‘sportswashing’

16:51 - Standout moment of the World Cup

Read more: https://str.sg/wyiY

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

