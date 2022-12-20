ST Sports Talk Podcast: World Cup coronation of King - or should that be Emir - Messi

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second and fourth week of the month.
In this episode, ST’s sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, reporting from the ground at the World Cup in Doha, chats with ST football columnist John Brewin, based in London.
They review Lionel Messi and Argentina’s incredible final win over France, their highlights of the tournament, and the legacy Qatar 2022 will leave behind.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:55 - The final: Better than Istanbul
03:11 - Goosebump moments
07:47 - Highlights of the tournament
10:06 - More winter World Cups to come?
12:17 - Qatar 2022’s off-pitch legacy; discussing allegations of ‘sportswashing’
16:51 - Standout moment of the World Cup
Read more: https://str.sg/wyiY
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!