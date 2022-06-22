ST Sports Talk Podcast: Teong Tzen Wei’s rise from ‘Old Chang Kee boy’ to swim star

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in Singapore sport.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with national swimmer Teong Tzen Wei about his recent milestones in the pool.
Teong, 24, talks about becoming only the third Singaporean man to race in the final of a World Championships, becoming the only South-east Asian to go under 22 seconds in the 50m freestyle, and how he experienced a sea change in his outlook to training and competing.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:58 Racing in a final at the World C’ships
03:40 Processing a fabulous month of swimming
06:28 Embracing the ‘late bloomer’ tag
09:07 Old Chang Kee.. before a change in mindset
Read more: https://str.sg/wu7e
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
