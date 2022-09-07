ST Sports Talk Podcast: Netball star Charmaine Soh on being a mum-athlete

In this episode, Singapore’s most-capped netball player Charmaine Soh talks about the decision to work her way back into contention for the national team just months after giving birth. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
and
Updated
Published
22 min ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and reporter Laura Chia talk to Singapore’s most-capped netball player Charmaine Soh, who returns to international action at the Asian Netball Championships at the OCBC Arena.

Soh, 29, talks about the decision to work her way back into contention for the national team just months after giving birth, the “toughest month” in her life as she tried to return to competitive shape, and enjoying high-level competition again after almost three years.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:10 - Juggling motherhood with being an athlete

5:46 - Getting back to peak fitness

8:27 - An added point to prove

9:49 - Savouring the return of international netball

Read more: https://str.sg/wRpe

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#sportstalk

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top