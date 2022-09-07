ST Sports Talk Podcast: Netball star Charmaine Soh on being a mum-athlete

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and reporter Laura Chia talk to Singapore’s most-capped netball player Charmaine Soh, who returns to international action at the Asian Netball Championships at the OCBC Arena.
Soh, 29, talks about the decision to work her way back into contention for the national team just months after giving birth, the “toughest month” in her life as she tried to return to competitive shape, and enjoying high-level competition again after almost three years.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:10 - Juggling motherhood with being an athlete
5:46 - Getting back to peak fitness
8:27 - An added point to prove
9:49 - Savouring the return of international netball
