ST Sports Talk Podcast: MMA star Demetrious Johnson talks travel, fighting and cake

In this episode, Demetrious Johnson (center), talks about his preparations for the Moraes rematch, how he dealt with being knocked out in their previous meeting, and many more. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Correspondent
Updated
Published
46 sec ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz welcomes mixed martial arts (MMA) star Demetrious Johnson into the studio as he prepares to challenge Adriano Moraes for his One Championship flyweight world title bout at the One on Prime 1 event, at 8am, on 27 Aug.

The man known as “Mighty Mouse” in the MMA world talks about his traveling halfway around the world to fight in Asia, his preparations for the Moraes rematch, how he dealt with being knocked out in their previous meeting, and One’s big move into the US market.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:02 - Travelling to, and fighting in, Asia

4:58 - Training with former foe Cejudo

8:01 - Processing being on the end of a KO

11:03 - Cake and MMA: A matter of taste

13:58 - One's Amazon Prime Video move; DJ's Mount Rushmore of MMA

Read more: https://str.sg/wDMs

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top