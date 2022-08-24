ST Sports Talk Podcast: MMA star Demetrious Johnson talks travel, fighting and cake

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz welcomes mixed martial arts (MMA) star Demetrious Johnson into the studio as he prepares to challenge Adriano Moraes for his One Championship flyweight world title bout at the One on Prime 1 event, at 8am, on 27 Aug.
The man known as “Mighty Mouse” in the MMA world talks about his traveling halfway around the world to fight in Asia, his preparations for the Moraes rematch, how he dealt with being knocked out in their previous meeting, and One’s big move into the US market.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:02 - Travelling to, and fighting in, Asia
4:58 - Training with former foe Cejudo
8:01 - Processing being on the end of a KO
11:03 - Cake and MMA: A matter of taste
13:58 - One's Amazon Prime Video move; DJ's Mount Rushmore of MMA
Read more: https://str.sg/wDMs
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
