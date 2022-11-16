ST Sports Talk Podcast: Messi and Ronaldo dream of World Cup glory, but could it ‘Come Home’?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.
With the World Cup kicking off on Nov 20, ST Sports Talk looks at what you can expect in Qatar.
Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz - who will be on the ground covering the tournament - chats with features editor for ST Video, Jonathan Roberts, and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan about the favourites, dark horses, players to look out for, and whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo can have the fairytale ending to their careers.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:49 Who our money is on
5:00 A Messi-Ronaldo final on the cards?
10:03 A World Cup of young guns
12:41 Could it ‘Come Home’ to England this time?
16:33 And the Golden Boot goes to…
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
