ST Sports Talk Podcast: Messi and Ronaldo dream of World Cup glory, but could it ‘Come Home’?

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz - who will be on the ground covering the tournament - chats with features editor for ST Video, Jonathan Roberts, and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan about the favourites, dark horses, players to look out for, and whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo can have the fairytale ending to their careers.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:49 Who our money is on

5:00 A Messi-Ronaldo final on the cards?

10:03 A World Cup of young guns

12:41 Could it ‘Come Home’ to England this time?

16:33 And the Golden Boot goes to…

Read more: https://str.sg/w9Sj

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

