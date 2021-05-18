ST Sports Talk Podcast: Malaysia Cup star Abbas Saad's rollercoaster football journey

ST Sports Talk Ep 130: Malaysia Cup star Abbas Saad's rollercoaster football journey

7:22 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports correspondent David Lee talks to Singapore's former Malaysia Cup star Abbas Saad, who is in town to undergo the Asian Football Confederation Pro Licence course.

Abbas talks about how he was affected by the sensational match fixing case in which he was convicted and received a lifetime ban from football-related activities in Singapore, which was later rescinded. He also shares who he thinks are the current Singapore players that could have made it to his 1994 M-League and Malaysia Cup-winning Lions team

They discuss:

1. Abbas' best memories of his Malaysia Cup adventures with Singapore (0:50)

2. How he felt after receiving the ban (1:55)

3. The meeting with fugitive and former Lions team-mate Michal Vana, a key figure in the matchfixing case (3:39)

4. Players in the Singapore Premier League who excite him (5:28)

5. His message to local footballers and fans (6:08)

Produced by: David Lee (davidlee@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

