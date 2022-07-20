ST Sports Talk Podcast: Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan on staying at the top

In this podcast, Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan talks about the club’s revival and rise to the top since he arrived in 2012. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Correspondent
Updated
Published
14 min ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in Singapore sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Billy Hogan, the chief executive officer of English football giants Liverpool, who was in town when the Reds played the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy exhibition match with Crystal Palace.

On the eve of the game, Hogan talks about the club’s revival and rise to the top since he arrived in 2012, staying at that level, and balancing the club’s commercial interests with the needs of the first team.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:37 Long-term goals for the club

02:39 The key to maintaining success

05:51 Liverpool’s commercial vs football needs

07:16 What has changed since FSG arrived

Read more: https://str.sg/wE4v

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), ST Video Team & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top