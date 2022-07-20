ST Sports Talk Podcast: Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan on staying at the top

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in Singapore sport.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Billy Hogan, the chief executive officer of English football giants Liverpool, who was in town when the Reds played the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy exhibition match with Crystal Palace.
On the eve of the game, Hogan talks about the club’s revival and rise to the top since he arrived in 2012, staying at that level, and balancing the club’s commercial interests with the needs of the first team.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:37 Long-term goals for the club
02:39 The key to maintaining success
05:51 Liverpool’s commercial vs football needs
07:16 What has changed since FSG arrived
Read more: https://str.sg/wE4v
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), ST Video Team & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
