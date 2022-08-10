ST Sports Talk Podcast: EPL columnist John Brewin gazes into his crystal ball

In this podcast, ST’s English Premier League columnist John Brewin talks about the opening weekend of action in the 22/23 season, and what lies ahead. PHOTO: REUTERS
Correspondent
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with reporter Deepanraj Ganesan and ST’s English Premier League columnist John Brewin on takeaways from the opening weekend of action in the 22/23 season, and what lies ahead.

They talk leading contenders, dark horses, early write-offs (hint: it’s Man United) and also possible surprise packages among the new boys in the division.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:54 - Brewin's first-hand view of Liverpool at Craven Cottage

5:09 - A lingering problem for Klopp? Or just a one-off?

8:06 - Man City start well - who else are contenders?

14:45 - Man United: Oh dear

22:03 - Not all gloom for newly-promoted sides

Read more: https://str.sg/wayj

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#sportstalk

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top