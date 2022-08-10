ST Sports Talk Podcast: EPL columnist John Brewin gazes into his crystal ball

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with reporter Deepanraj Ganesan and ST’s English Premier League columnist John Brewin on takeaways from the opening weekend of action in the 22/23 season, and what lies ahead.
They talk leading contenders, dark horses, early write-offs (hint: it’s Man United) and also possible surprise packages among the new boys in the division.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:54 - Brewin's first-hand view of Liverpool at Craven Cottage
5:09 - A lingering problem for Klopp? Or just a one-off?
8:06 - Man City start well - who else are contenders?
14:45 - Man United: Oh dear
22:03 - Not all gloom for newly-promoted sides
Read more: https://str.sg/wayj
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#sportstalk