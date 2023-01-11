ST Sports Talk Podcast: Dissecting yet another AFF Championship failure for Singapore’s Lions

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second and fourth week of the month.
In this episode, ST’s Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with sports desk colleagues David Lee and Deepanraj Ganesan as they dissect Singapore’s group stage exit at the recent Asean Football Federation Championship - their fourth in five editions - and what the Lions have to do to pick up the pieces from this campaign and move forward.
They talk about what went wrong for the team, whether coach Takayuki Nishigaya should remain, the regional trend of naturalising foreign-born players, and other issues that arose from the tournament, like pitch facilities in Singapore, and officiating during the AFF Championship.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:09 Why the Lions whimpered
03:10 Nishigaya under fire - should he go?
07:50 Lions could feature more foreign-born players soon
11:36 Indonesia a rising force, Vietnam still top dogs
13:30 Awful refereeing needs to be fixed
Read more: https://str.sg/wyCq
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
