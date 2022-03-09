ST Sports Talk Podcast: How One Championship fought - literally - through the pandemic

Chatri talks about the One: X event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26 - one of its biggest cards ever - and the fight he looks forward most to, the experience of filming The Apprentice series, and what MMA fans can expect from One in 2022.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:07 How the year is shaping up for One

03:00 Plans to have events outside Singapore again

04:29 Which One: X fight intrigues Chatri the most?

10:15 How real was that Chatri on The Apprentice?

13:17 Plans for US broadcast in 2022

Read more: https://str.sg/wWoN

