ST Sports Talk Podcast: How One Championship fought - literally - through the pandemic

Chatri Sityodtong, CEO of mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship, chats about the upcoming One:X event in this episode of Sports Talk. PHOTO: ST FILE
Correspondent
Updated
Published
43 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles Singapore's national sports talking points.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Chatri Sityodtong, the chief executive officer and founder of mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship.

Chatri talks about the One: X event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26 - one of its biggest cards ever - and the fight he looks forward most to, the experience of filming The Apprentice series, and what MMA fans can expect from One in 2022.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:07 How the year is shaping up for One

03:00 Plans to have events outside Singapore again

04:29 Which One: X fight intrigues Chatri the most?

10:15 How real was that Chatri on The Apprentice?

13:17 Plans for US broadcast in 2022

Read more: https://str.sg/wWoN

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top