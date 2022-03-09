ST Sports Talk Podcast: How One Championship fought - literally - through the pandemic

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles Singapore's national sports talking points.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Chatri Sityodtong, the chief executive officer and founder of mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship.
Chatri talks about the One: X event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26 - one of its biggest cards ever - and the fight he looks forward most to, the experience of filming The Apprentice series, and what MMA fans can expect from One in 2022.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:07 How the year is shaping up for One
03:00 Plans to have events outside Singapore again
04:29 Which One: X fight intrigues Chatri the most?
10:15 How real was that Chatri on The Apprentice?
13:17 Plans for US broadcast in 2022
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
