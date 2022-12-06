ST Sports Talk Podcast: An on-the-ground take of the ‘shock and awe’ World Cup

In this episode, Straits Times sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, reporting from the ground in Doha, sits down at Qatar’s famous Souq Waqif marketplace with James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia.

Over some coffee, they chat about what the atmosphere has been like at the first World Cup in the Middle East, how it compares to previous tournaments, and of course, the football they’ve witnessed.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 - How does Qatar compare to Brazil or Russia?

6:18 - The ‘rocking’ Fan Festivals in Qatar

10:16 - Is Qatar looking like Messi’s tournament?

14:16 - Shocks and surprises at this World Cup

19:32 - Best football moment so far

