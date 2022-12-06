ST Sports Talk Podcast: An on-the-ground take of the ‘shock and awe’ World Cup

ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (left), with sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia James Walton, at Souq Waqif marketplace in Qatar. ST PHOTO: SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ
Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second and fourth week of the month.

Seismic shocks, upsets, last-minute winners and former champions crashing out. In terms of the football on show, the World Cup in Qatar has already been one of the most memorable and incredible tournaments in its 92-year history - and it’s not done yet.

In this episode, Straits Times sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, reporting from the ground in Doha, sits down at Qatar’s famous Souq Waqif marketplace with James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia.

Over some coffee, they chat about what the atmosphere has been like at the first World Cup in the Middle East, how it compares to previous tournaments, and of course, the football they’ve witnessed.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 - How does Qatar compare to Brazil or Russia?

6:18 - The ‘rocking’ Fan Festivals in Qatar

10:16 - Is Qatar looking like Messi’s tournament?

14:16 - Shocks and surprises at this World Cup

19:32 - Best football moment so far

