ST Sports Talk Podcast: An on-the-ground take of the ‘shock and awe’ World Cup

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second and fourth week of the month.
Seismic shocks, upsets, last-minute winners and former champions crashing out. In terms of the football on show, the World Cup in Qatar has already been one of the most memorable and incredible tournaments in its 92-year history - and it’s not done yet.
In this episode, Straits Times sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, reporting from the ground in Doha, sits down at Qatar’s famous Souq Waqif marketplace with James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia.
Over some coffee, they chat about what the atmosphere has been like at the first World Cup in the Middle East, how it compares to previous tournaments, and of course, the football they’ve witnessed.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:50 - How does Qatar compare to Brazil or Russia?
6:18 - The ‘rocking’ Fan Festivals in Qatar
10:16 - Is Qatar looking like Messi’s tournament?
14:16 - Shocks and surprises at this World Cup
19:32 - Best football moment so far
Read more: https://str.sg/wCGM
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!