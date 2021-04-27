ST Sports Talk Podcast: Adriano Moraes’ journey from street fighter to MMA champion

ST Sports Talk Ep 129: Adriano Moraes’ journey from street fighter to MMA champion

8:38 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz talks to One Championship’s flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, on the back of his highlight-reel knockout of distinguished mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Demetrious Johnson at the One on TNT 1 event.

Moraes talks about how he nearly became drawn into a life of crime as a youth, after being abandoned as a newborn baby in an alley on the streets of Brasilia. He also details how discovering jiujitsu helped him toward a brighter future.

They discuss:

1. A difficult early life, and how jiujitsu saved Moraes (1:51)

2. Giving back to the community in Brasilia (4:40)

3. What’s next for Moraes? (6:26)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq