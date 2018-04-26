ST Sports Podcast Special: No price hike for Singapore's World Cup subscribers

Duration: 8 minutes

Synopsis: Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp have scored a historic three-way partnership to broadcast the 2018 World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15 in Singapore. This is the first time there has been no price hike since paid World Cup subscriptions were introduced here in 2002. Fans will be paying the same prices as they did in 2014 to watch the World Cup on their home screens or mobile devices. These remain at $94.16 (early bird price till May 22) and $112.35 for those who sign up after. How was this pulled off? Did a united team bid work for once, in the Singapore context?

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts & Ernest Luis

